Teen arrested after vehicle crashes into Canyon Joe Taco

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon Police Department said a teen was arrested for driving while intoxicated after a chase ended with his vehicle crashing into a restaurant.
A CPD officer observed a vehicle “prowling” a neighborhood at 2:00 a.m. and attempted to stop the vehicle when the driver made a traffic violation.
The driver refused to stop and a pursuit ensued.
Police say the pursuit continued for four blocks and ended when the driver lost contol of the vehicle and crashed into the Joe Taco at 502 15th Street.
The 18-year-old driver was transported to a local hospital for treatment and was later arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and evading arrest in a motor vehicle.
He was booked into the Randall County Jail.
The restaurant suffered extensive damage.
