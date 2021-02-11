Ronald McDonald House plans first family move-in for spring

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After three years of fundraising and construction, the new Ronald McDonald House of Amarillo is finally ready to house those with children in the hospital.
Staff say they are waiting until it is completely safe to start moving families inside, hoping to house the first family come late spring.
Being primarily a communal space, the Ronald McDonald house needs cleaning supplies to ensure the house stays safe.
“Well right now we have four apartment units at the Winchester Apartments where we are housing families and we have a dozen rooms in the new house whenever it’s ready,” explained Luke Oliver, manager of marketing and communications for RMHC of Amarillo. “So what we’ll do is we’ll start slowly phasing in families and having a few stay here while continuing to keep a few at the apartments. Once we get to a point where its safe enough we hope to be at full operation here at the house.”
This is not only due to COVID-19, but because guests are frequently visiting the hospital during their stay.
“We’ll continue to need to keep our space as clean and sanitary for our families as possible. That was already the case before COVID because we have a lot of families going in the NICU with babies that are only being born at a pound or two,” continued Oliver. “With COVID still being here with us we definitely need the items to keep disinfecting our spaces. Disinfection wipes, masks, hand sanitizer, all things that are a hot commodity here at the Ronald McDonald House...we really rely on the community donating those items.”
The new house features 12 family guest suits, a large communal kitchen, a coffee area, library and multiple play spaces.
Some guest suits are equipped with temperature controls for kids with cancer. This is due to childhood cancer referrals quadrupling in the past 5 years.
All rooms have private bathrooms with a mini fridge and sink space, as well as a special view out their window.
“As you see, we’re here in the medical district right across form the botanical gardens,” explained Oliver. “We’re just a short drive from pretty much all the facilities here in the medical district. All of our guest suits and rooms have big windows that look out on the hospitals. We’re all about keeping families together, keeping them close when their kids are in the hospital, and they can really feel that here in the new house. They can just be in their room, look our their window, and see exactly where their kids are staying.”
