Ronald McDonald House plans first family move-in for spring

“As you see, we’re here in the medical district right across form the botanical gardens,” explained Oliver. “We’re just a short drive from pretty much all the facilities here in the medical district. All of our guest suits and rooms have big windows that look out on the hospitals. We’re all about keeping families together, keeping them close when their kids are in the hospital, and they can really feel that here in the new house. They can just be in their room, look our their window, and see exactly where their kids are staying.”