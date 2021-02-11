’Please Pray for us’: Burmese Community in Amarillo coming together in solidarity with home country

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The chants of around 200 Burmese people who live in Amarillo filled the front are of the Amarillo City Hall as they showed solidarity with their family members back home.
An Amarillo, more than half of all refugees are Burmese.
Many of them are here after fleeing situations like the one they are now protesting.
“It is our dream to have democracy,” said Mang Zun, a member of the local Burmese Community
Mang Zun has lived in Amarillo for the last seven years.
She was on the Tascosa High School dance team and is now studying business at Amarillo College.
Zun says she feels blessed to have this freedom and be able to get her education in the United States but, can’t help worrying for her family and friends back home during these times.
“The military has seized full control of the country again and has detained the civilian leader, San Suu Kyi, with the government,” said Thuraya Lohony, Refugee resettlement and Immigration Program Director at Catholic Charities.
This, despite the country’s elected leader winning the 2020 election by a landslide, the last time the military ruled was from 1962 to 2011.
“They are killing a lot of people and most people are injured too,” said Zun
The Burmese community here has never organized like this but, after seeing the violence happening, they decided it was time to do something.
“We have some clients that traveled to Austin because there was a protest over there too,” said Lohony
She adds many of the Burmese people she works with are concerned and frustrated.
“We cannot do anything for them so this is how we can help, protesting,” said Zun
Zun says she and her community hope their demonstration gains the attention of the U.S government or the U.N in hopes they intervene to end the military coup.
“It would be great if people from around the world could help us, it would be such a blessing. Please pray for us, save Myanmar.” said Zun.
