Paralympic athlete shares difficulties of training since racing wheelchair was stolen

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A Spearman Paralympic athlete is finding it challenging to train the same way since his racing wheelchair was stolen.
Paralympic athlete Ever Briseno has spent his life constantly being active.
“He’s always doing something, we hang out all the time,” said Erick Corral, lifetime friend of Briseno.
“I like sports, I like keeping myself busy, keeping myself in shape, I like all that stuff, it’s kind of frustrating that I can’t do that anymore,” said Ever Briseno, Paralympic athlete.
Staying active through the last week has been challenging without his racing wheelchair, which was stolen in the middle of the night.
Briseno used it almost everyday whether practicing for upcoming competitions or helping kids train at Amarillo High.
“I can’t be next to them training, looking to see if they’re doing it right, they’re pushing the wheelchair right,” said Briseno.
Briseno says the current wheelchair he’s using makes it difficult to roll next to his students, so he can go over the technique with them.
He says it’s also mentally helped him through difficult times.
“I like to exercise when I feel a little down or angry or trying to go let it out on the track to go exercise,” said Briseno.
It has been an object to help him think of how far he’s come since his paralyzing injury in 2016, how it gave him an opportunity to continue to compete.
“With that chair I was able to compete again against other people. I was able to go to track twice in high school, with that chair. It’s just, it helps me think back to where I came from to where I am now,” said Briseno.
He hopes the chair will eventually be found and returned.
Briseno and his coach made a video asking the person who stole the chair to return it.
He says the foundation One Chair at a Time plans on raising money to get a new chair if his isn’t returned.
That process to make the chair takes about six to seven weeks.
