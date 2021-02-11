Man arrested after morning chase in south Amarillo

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Officials said a man was arrested after a chase and altercation with law enforcement early this morning.
The chase began after a deputy attempted to pull over a a white pickup about 1:00 a.m. due to the tail lights not working.
Officials said the driver sped off and the deputy pursued the truck into an alley east of Kingston Road and Fulton Road.
One in the alley, the pickup abruptly reversed the truck and rammed into the front of the patrol vehicle twice.
The incident disabled the deputy’s vehicle.
Officials say the deputy exited the vehicle with his weapon drawn and approached the pickup.
The suspect sped away as the deputy fired his weapon at the rear of the pickup in an attempt to disable it.
Randall County deputies located the abandoned pickup at 3:00 a.m. near Shawnee Trail and SW 47th Avenue.
With the assistance of an APD K-9 Unit, officers located and detained the passenger in a nearby alley. They were later released.
RCSO SWAT was activated to find the driver, and he was found just before 4:00 a.m., according to officials.
The driver was booked into the Randall County Jail with pending charges.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
