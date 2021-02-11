Today is looking to be our last day above freezing for a while, as our highs are currently in the 30s and 40s in the warmest parts of the area. We’ll see skies clear as we go throughout the morning, which will allow said warming. Thankfully winds won’t be too bad today. As we head into the weekend, temperatures will steadily drop until we hit our coldest temperatures we’ve seen in a while on Sunday night, with a possible low of 8 below zero. Snow chances are possible late Saturday, but don’t really kick into gear until Sunday.