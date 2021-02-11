FIRST ALERT: Artic air to bring coldest temperatures in years, snow this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Some of the coldest air we have experienced in years or even decades is expected to surge in starting late tomorrow.
This frigid Arctic air is expected to last all weekend and even into early next week.
Daytime temperatures may only be in the single digits with many areas dropping well below zero by Sunday and Monday mornings. Strong winds at times may drop wind chills to dangerously cold levels of negative 10 to negative 30 degrees.
Snow is also expected over the weekend. Several inches of windblown snow may result in very treacherous travel conditions.
With this event, hazards such as hypothermia and frostbite will become increasingly serious. We recommend you prepare now for the long duration siege of dangerous winter conditions and check on those needing assistance during times such as these.
