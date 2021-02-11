Compassion fatigue increases for healthcare workers during the pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Long hours with very little down time during a global health crisis have made health care workers prone to caregiver burnout.
Compassion fatigue is a type of traumatic stress, especially prevalent in nurses.
“Compassion fatigue is when we lose our compassion when we lose our flame a little bit,” said Jeff Pugh chaplain at Northwest Texas Healthcare System.
Symptoms can include insomnia, hypertension and a loss of empathy.
“That’s part of what makes healthcare workers great at what they do that they’re able to have that compassion and empathy but it weighs heavily on their physical body, emotional and spiritual,” said Tami Carroll, director of spiritual developing care at BSA Hospital.
Pastoral care teams at both BSA and Northwest hospital have seen this effect from nurses and doctors working in the COVID-19 areas as well as respiratory and physical therapist for whom the number of critical care patients has increase.
“Especially last year it has been a bigger issue for us than it has in the past,” said Carroll. “Because there has not been a break.”
To help these frontliners, BSA has eight chaplains designated at different areas, who during the health crisis have become more deliberate about spending time with these medical workers.
“For example, with our respiratory therapist, we had a time twice a week that they knew we would be in their break area, and so they can come by,” said Carroll. “We designated an email address that employees can send us an email if they wanted to request prayer or request time to visit with us.”
BSA is also working on a team called HOPE, which stands for helping our people endure. This will be a peer to peer approach to help those fatigued from caring for a patient.
Something similar is also in place at Northwest hospital. Since last year they have been working on their Second Victims Team, which will start offering support on Monday.
“Compassion fatigue is the feeling of burnout plus secondary trauma and that’s why, this second victim team is going to be helpful because we focus on the secondary trauma so much,” said Pugh. “When you put secondary trauma plus burnout then the staff, nurses, doctors, respiratory care, all the teammates, the lab, housekeeping... It’s just compassion fatigue takes a load of those two things at the same time.”
Both hospitals say they are inspired by the resilience of their teams and ask the public to offer support by recognizing the hard work of these frontliners and remembering that we need each other.
