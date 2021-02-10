The cold continues...

We will see another cold night with temps well down into the teens and wind chills in the single digits. We might see enough sunshine to warm us into the mid 30s briefly for Thursday before the clouds move back into the area. Friday the really cold air comes in with temperatures falling into the teens and 20s and then morning lows for the weekend drop below zero with wind chill values that could drop down as low as -25°. There is also an increasing chance for accumulating snows in the panhandles. The very cold conditions will last well into next week.