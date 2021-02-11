Amarillo Sod Poodles sign 10-year MLB affiliation with Arizona Diamondbacks

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles have officially accepted the invitation from the Arizona Diamondbacks to join the Double-A affiliate.
“We are thrilled to announce our new 10-year MLB partnership with the Arizona Diamondbacks!” said Sod Poodles President and General Manager Tony Ensor. “The D-backs winning culture mixed with their top-rated farm system and a strong commitment to player development ensures our franchise and community with long-term success. We cannot wait to welcome the highly-talented D-backs prospects to Sod Poodles country with the support of the best fans in all of baseball when we return to HODGETOWN in 2021!”
According to a news release, Arizona remains in the top 10 farm system rankings coming into the 2021 season and was most recently ranked as the fifth best in baseball by The Athletic.
“We are excited to enter into a partnership with Amarillo and once again be affiliated with the Texas League,” said D-backs Player Development Director Josh Barfield. “The Sod Poodles organization and ownership group have shown a tremendous amount of support for its players and staff, which was evident in winning the league championship in its first season. We feel extremely fortunate to be associated with this first-class organization and are looking forward to a successful relationship for years to come.”
You can watch that interview below:
