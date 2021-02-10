Multiple Amarillo restaurants will be open for Sunday’s Valentine’s Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Some Amarillo restaurants are normally closed on Sundays, but this Sunday, many are opening for Valentine’s Day.
Although these restaurants will be open Sunday with fewer reservations due to COVID-19 restrictions, they are expecting a busier weekend than normal.
Since Valentine’s Day so happens to fall on a Sunday, some restaurants expect couples to fall back on the Friday and Saturday if not able to get a reservation on one of their busiest days of the year.
“Typically, every Valentine’s Day, the days around it will also fill up just because we just can’t accommodate every single person, you know, that calls us,” said Chris Hazel, general manager for Macaroni Joe’s in Amarillo.
“Friday, Saturdays are generally pretty busy for us. We have a live band on both of those nights. So, we expect it to be probably more so busy because it is Valentine’s weekend. And then Sunday evening I would guess that we would be a little bit busier due to us and maybe only a few others being open just Sunday downtown,” said Megan Adams, bar manager for Polk Street Eats in downtown Amarillo.
The general manager at Macaroni Joe’s says since they are normally closed every Sunday, this Valentine’s Day will be a bonus day for their restaurant, especially with how the pandemic has affected business over the past year.
“This Valentine’s Day is a little bonus day for us which makes it kind of nice for us especially with everything we’ve been going through, we get a little bonus day on Sunday,” said Hazel.
Pre-pandemic, Macaroni Joe’s would typically see around 350 to 400 people every Valentine’s Day; and on a busy day, they would be seeing around 180 to 200 people. This year with 75 percent capacity, they expect to see around 275 people which is likely the most they’ve seen throughout the pandemic.
“On Sunday, you know, with the lower capacity and the tables spread out, you know, were doing everything that we’ve been asked to do by our local elected officials and the health department, as well as the Governor’s office with the 6-foot separation and all of that. We won’t do 350 people like we did last year, but I look to do about 275 people,” said Hazel.
This restaurant will be switching out their longer tables for two person tables.
They will also be bringing on extra staff and limiting the menu to help accommodate for the large number of people who are set to come in for Valentine’s Day.
The owner of Polk Street Eats says typically Sundays are very quiet in the downtown area, but with many people already making reservations for some of the local restaurants, he’s expecting a lot of traffic in the downtown area that they typically do not see.
“With Valentines coming on a weekend this year, I anticipate just a little bit more productivity and it to be more busy,” said Adams.
Amarillo restaurants that take reservations suggest planning ahead and encourages you to eat locally this Valentine’s Day.
