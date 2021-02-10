Doppler Dave’s Wintry Forecast

Cold air and cloud cover are entrenched across our area today which is preventing any kind of significant warming. Afternoon temperatures have been steady in the 20s along with some patchy light snow. We expect to drop back into the teens tonight with more freezing fog possible. We may have a brief opportunity to clear tomorrow afternoon with temperatures rising into the 30s, but this warming will be quite temporary. A major surge of brutally cold Arctic air and snow will then blast in this weekend.