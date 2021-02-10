CSAW hosting event for author Mick Miller on economic and political influence of Texas ranches

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Center for Study of the American West lecture series focuses on the famous ranch and the economic and political influence of the Texas ranches.
Center for Study of the American West has their first 2021 event with the author Mick Miller as he discusses his research over the economic and political influence of Texas ranches as well as his recently published book, ”XIT: A Story of Land, Cattle, and Capital in Texas and Montana.”
This event will be held online via Zoom at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 11.
Registration is required and you will be emailed the details of the event.
Signed copies of Miller’s book will be available for purchase through Burrowing Owl Books.
