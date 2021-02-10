Code Blue Warming Station needs supplies ahead of longest activation period

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Due to dangerously cold weather this week, the Code Blue Warming Station estimates opening nine to 10 days, which would be it’s longest activation period in over three years.
Code Blue’s generosity oftentimes saves those without a home from contracting hypothermia and possibly even dying due to freezing weather.
“We try to send them away with proper winter gear and all that. When they’re in the building here they’re warm and safe but we do close in the morning,” explained Virginia Williams Trice, executive director for Amarillo Housing First. “We’re really just filling in the gaps for those that can’t utilize the traditional shelters over night. We want to make sure when people leave here they’ve got gloves, they’ve got hand warmers, they’ve got a coat, they’ve got scarves.”
Worried about an influx of people, staff believe their current need for supplies is greater than ever.
“Usually when we activate its from one to three or four nights and we keep that amount of supplies on hand,” said Williams Trice. “What we have know will probably get us through two or three nights after last [Monday], and then [usually] we would have some downtime to get restocked on things but were anticipating on running out of items prior to having a resting point. This looks like we could potentially activate for nine to 10 nights in a row.”
The warming station requires masks to enter the building.
Because of this, they provide new masks to those that come in, in addition to food and other basic essentials.
Anticipating about 50 people a night this week, the station also needs cleaning supplies for staff and guests.
“If someone comes in with a soiled mask we try to get them a clean one just because its not realty healthy to be using one that’s soiled,” said Williams Trice. “A lot of the folks who come in and use the warming station are not able to utilize the traditional services...for example the resource center’s laundry. So they’re not having an opportunity to get things clean. So when e give them a new mask, it’s something that we let them take with them.”
In addition to basic essentials, the Code Blue Warming Station provides people with books, puzzles and games they may take with them.
To make a monetary or supply donation, visit their Facebook page.
