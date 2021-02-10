Cloudy and Cool

Arctic air is once again pushing into the area, dropping temperatures as we go throughout our Wednesday. Cloud cover will also play a big role today, keeping our daytime highs below freezing for much of the area. Thankfully winds won’t be too bad, out of the east at about 10-15 mph. As of right now, we’ll see a slight warm up for Thursday as the sun will be out a little more, but the coldest is yet to come this weekend. This being said, snow chances are still looking pretty good starting Saturday and lasting through Monday.