Amarillo medical equipment providers seeing growing demand for portable oxygen concentrators

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Some durable medical equipment providers are seeing a growing demand for portable oxygen concentrators as health care professionals recommend home-based oxygen therapy to patients suffering from mild breathing difficulties.
“Most of these patients have been in the hospital for a little while and are being discharged,” said Josh Britten, owner of BritKare Home Medical. “The hospitals would then call BritKare and we’re setting them up in the hospital and at their home.”
Since the pandemic started, BritKare has seen a 30 percent increase in patients needing oxygen.
Talking with other local providers on the phone, they tell me the increase is partly due to a younger population needing oxygen therapy.
“We usually don’t see younger people needing oxygen when they are dispatched from the hospital,” said Britten. “However, some of these patients with COVID-19 are seeing longer effects that need a concentrator in the home.”
Oxygen concentrators extract oxygen from the air and do not require refills.
Other piece of equipment that has gained popularity is nebulizers, a respiratory system that turns medicine into a mist.
“It helps them get better quicker and helps them rebound a little bit,” said Britten.
The growing demand has resulted in a shortage of supply.
Providers like BritKare say it’s taking months to get oxygen concentrators back in stock.
“Hopefully we don’t run out, but we are waiting about three to four months to get concentrators in at this time,” said Britten.
