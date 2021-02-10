Amarillo COVID-19 vaccine clinic staff staying positive despite being tired

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The staff at the Amarillo Civic Center’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic is keeping a positive attitude and getting some help as it processes thousands of people looking for COVID-19 protection.
Director of Public Health Casie Stoughton said today they are tired, but that doesn’t mean they’re not pushing through.
City spokesman David Henry said the city has reduced drive-thru testing hours to 8:00 a.m. until Noon due to reduced demand.
Those workers will now help in the clinic.
City Manager Jared Miller said he is hearing from residents who are impressed with the attitude of the vaccine crew doing their jobs with high energy.
