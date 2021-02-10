Amarillo COVID-19 report for Feb. 10 shows 105 new cases, 162 recoveries, 2 deaths

By Kaitlin Johnson | February 10, 2021 at 1:27 PM CST - Updated February 10 at 1:27 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 1,709 active cases of COVID-19 in the Amarillo area.

The City of Amarillo released the daily update of cases in Potter and Randall counties.

The report shows 105 new cases, 162 recoveries and two deaths.

The report shows one death in Potter County and one in Randall County.

There are now 16,688 total confirmed cases in Potter County and 16,011 total confirmed cases in Randall County.

30,337 people have recovered and 653 have died.

There are 17 pending tests.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is now 8.75%.

Amarillo Update 2/10
Amarillo Update 2/10 (Source: Amarillo Public Health)

There are 48,305 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 98

Briscoe County: 67

Carson County: 206

Castro County: 608

Childress County: 1,288

Collingsworth County: 178

Cottle County: 134

Dallam County: 942

Deaf Smith County: 2,655

Donley County: 147

Gray County: 1,701

Hall County: 293

Hansford County: 335

Hartley County: 677

Hemphill County: 473

Hutchinson County: 927

Lipscomb County: 246

Moore County: 1,872

Motley County: 34

Ochiltree County: 892

Oldham County: 94

Parmer County: 810

Potter County: 16,688

Randall County: 16,011

Roberts County: 50

Sherman County: 104

Swisher County: 372

Wheeler County: 403

Starting December 11, the DSHS is reporting probable cases of COVID-19 that have not yet been confirmed by a lab result. This means that some of the estimated recoveries for counties could exceed the number of total confirmed cases in the county.

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 47,651 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 109

Briscoe County: 133

Carson County: 309

Castro County: 794

Childress County: 1,246

Collingsworth County: 222

Cottle County: 178

Dallam County: 902

Deaf Smith County: 2,552

Donley County: 269

Gray County: 1,779

Hall County: 293

Hartley County: 627

Hansford County: 627

Hemphill County: 409

Hutchinson County: 1,171

Lipscomb County: 228

Motley County: 71

Moore County: 2,049

Ochiltree County: 921

Oldham County: 158

Parmer County: 1,072

Potter County: 15,537

Randall County: 14,800

Roberts County: 46

Sherman County: 106

Swisher County 649

Wheeler County: 394

There have also been 1,223 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 6

Briscoe County: 3

Carson County: 12

Castro County: 25

Childress County: 13

Collingsworth County: 8

Cottle County: 7

Dallam County: 9

Deaf Smith County: 62

Donley County: 11

Gray County: 48

Hall County: 14

Hansford County: 18

Hartley County: 9

Hemphill County 2

Hockley County: 94

Hutchinson County: 60

Lipscomb County: 11

Ochiltree County: 21

Oldham County: 2

Moore County: 60

Motley County: 7

Parmer County: 33

Potter County: 388

Randall County: 265

Roberts County: 1

Sherman County 11

Swisher County: 14

Wheeler County: 9

There are 3,880 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 395

Cimarron County: 123

Texas County: 3,362

There have been 3,724 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 369

Cimarron: 115

Texas County: 3,240

There have been 27 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 4

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 22

There are now 7,220 total confirmed cases in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 4,797

Quay County: 409

Roosevelt County: 1,802

Union County: 212

There have been 127 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 61

Quay County: 8

Roosevelt County: 50

Union County: 8

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.