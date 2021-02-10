Amarillo clinic staff volunteer to help vaccinate community

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Staff at an Amarillo clinic are busy volunteering to vaccinate the community.
Members of multiple departments from the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center have spent 16-hour days providing 10,000 vaccines to our community.
These physicians, nursing or front staff have had to be pulled away from their regular duties to help at the clinic.
“It takes a lot of people to do that and those are people who already had jobs, they have patients they need to see, but we’ve had to pull them away to allow them to help, the urgent demand in the community to get people vaccinated,” chairman of the family and community medicine at TTUHSC.
Outside of vaccinating our community, staff are also helping at Tech’s COVID-19 clinic and going to the hospitals for severely ill patients.
With a number of Tech’s staff allotted to these duties, it has been difficult to find enough staff to visit the number of patients in appointments they did before the pandemic.
“Initially our clinic numbers took a significant decrease in doing that, and part of that was having to navigate the new world. Part of it is just not having the number of staff available that you need to have a lot of on sight visits,” said Young.
Dr. Young says with not as many staff available to see these patients, the clinical revenue can be threatened.
“The most stressful things is how do you keep the lights on and how do you pay the bills because as great as these things sound, when you are having to pull a lot of staff to give vaccinations, that’s not an activity that generates clinical revenue,” said Young.
Throughout this period, staff members have been working long hours.
For one staff member who spends 16 hours a day giving vaccines, it’s all worth it knowing she’s helped someone.
“Something that I think about on my way home from work is I notice I have a smile on my face when I leave here because that particular reason the excitement of doing it and also being a part of something and making peoples days,” said Paola Winkleblack, senior clinical department administrator for family medicine at TTUHSC.
