WT forms new partnership creating a cultural organization for Texas Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M is collaborating with the Texas Panhandle Heritage Foundation and the Panhandle Plains Historical Museum to create a new organization called the Cultural Foundation of the Texas Panhandle.
The organization, which has been in the works for over a year, has a goal of preserving the history of the panhandle.
The President of WT, Dr. Walter Wendler, came up with the idea, saying he sees the Panhandle as being the foundational roots of Texas.
“The Panhandle is a mirror of the larger Texas culture. When people think of the West, some people think of Houston, Dallas and they indeed are part of the west,” said Dr. Wendler “But, when they think of the west, they think of a place like the Texas Panhandle.”
For committee chair for the Cultural Foundation of the Texas Panhandle , J Pat Hickman, this project is personal. He grew up riding his bike to the museum and working the plays.
“The first few years of the Texas play, even before Texas, I was helping out at the amphitheater. I was on the hospitality crew and sold programs back there and knew all the cast and crew and all the folks that started all that,” said Hickman.
Now, he will have a say in the future of both.
Most people living in the Panhandle have seen or visited these attractions but he and other board members believe this partnership could take it beyond.
“It is going to certainly expand our footprint, not only in this region but across the state and across the country. So, this is just going to allow us to have a bigger megaphone to really amplify what’s here.” said Mark Hodges, chair for Texas Panhandle Heritage Foundation Board
The musical already brings in thousands of visitors from around the globe.
Since the main goal of the partnership is to preserve the history of the Panhandle, Dr. Wendler thinks adapting to new technology could be an answer.
“One of the things I would hope would happen is to have the artifacts available in the museum available digital. Like you get at the Smithsonian or the British museum or any number of museum around the nation and world,” said Dr. Wendler “This is valuable enough and we are going to try to find a way to get everything digitized.”
Dr. Wendler adds they are also looking to make some parts of the outdoor musical drama, Texas, available online.
After a tough year for entertainment, they hope the partnership and their fresh ideas will catapult an interest in Panhandle history and bring in a financial boost to the area.
