WT alumni can soon recommend students for fast-tracked admission

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University alumni will soon be able to recommend new students for fast-tracked admission.
The WT Alumni Scholars program will allow them to recommend admission for up to five potential students per admission cycle from any high school or community college.
“We recognize that the traditional admissions process can overlook bright students with the potential to succeed,” said WT President Dr. Walter Wendler. “We acknowledge that those who know these students and are willing to vouch for their drive to succeed is a reliable and trustworthy indicator of potential, which we value.”
Those recommended by alumni will have their application fee waived, be given express admission to the university and will be automatically in considered for WT scholarships.
The university said alumni should recommend students who meet WT’s admissions requirements.
Dr. Wendler said alumni will be empowered to choose scholars for the program who would benefit from recognition of someone they know and trust, who need encouragement or who possess potential that may have not yet been recognized in a traditional admissions process.
