Wesley Community Center to host COVID-19 vaccine discussion with doctor, city leaders

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - City leaders and healthcare professionals will answer questions about COVID-19 vaccinations during a discussion hosted by the Wesley Community Center.
Organizers said the online discussion is aimed at helping the community get the information they need to make the best decision for their health.
The webinar will be held via Zoom at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, February 11.
A Spanish interpreter will be available.
Guests include Mayor Ginger Nelson, Dr. Martha Zinn, Amarillo Public Health Director Casie Stoughton and others.
