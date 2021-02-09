Vibra Hospital holding job fair to fill clinical positions

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Vibra Hospital and Vibra Rehabilitation Hospital of Amarillo is holding a job fair for various clinical positions on Thursday.
The job fair will be held from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Vibra Hospital of Amarillo.
Applicants are welcome to walk in to complete applications or call (806) 467-7007.
Positions available include full-time CNA, RN, LVN, Respiratory Therapist and pharmacy tech positions. The hospital said sign-on bonuses from $1,000 to $10,000 are available depending on the position.
While the hospital is focusing on clinical positions, other jobs are viable such as a part-time van driver, full-time cook and full-time housekeeper.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.