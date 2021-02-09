Police: Robbery suspect assaulted JCPenny employee, stole keys before fleeing store

Amarillo Crime Stoppers - Crime of the Week - Robbery Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying a Robbery suspect in this week’s, “Crime of the Week”. On Thursday, January 28th, APD officers responded to a robbery at JCPenney’s at 7701 I-40W. The store was closed and the employees were waiting for a few customers to finish making their purchase and leave. A tall Hispanic male wearing a grey and black jacket, blue shirt, and khaki pants attempted to flee the store with items he did not pay for. The suspect found that the store’s doors were locked and he was unable to find an exit. The suspect then assaulted an employee to get the keys to the store. After the suspect had taken the keys, he was then able to leave the store. If you have any information on this crime or know who the suspect is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit an anonymous tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 Tips App. If your tip leads to an arrest you could earn a reward of up to $1,000. Remember to “Say It Here” and say it anonymously with Amarillo Crime Stoppers. 21-501627 Robbery #SayItHere #CrimeoftheWeek