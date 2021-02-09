Police: Robbery suspect assaulted JCPenny employee, stole keys before fleeing store

Suspect in robbery at JCPenney (Source: Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
By Bailie Myers | February 9, 2021 at 8:22 AM CST - Updated February 9 at 8:24 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police are looking for a suspect in a robbery and assault that took place at JCPenney last month.

Officers responded to the store on a call Thursday, January 28.

The store was closed and employees were waiting for the final customers to finish their purchases.

A tall, Hispanic man wearing a grey and black jacket, blue shirt and khaki pants attempted to flee the store with items he did not purchase.

The man found the doors locked and unable to find an exit, he assaulted an employee and stole their keys.

After taking the keys, the suspect was able to flee the store.

Those with information on this crime or the identity of the suspect are asked to call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

If your anonymous tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

Posted by Amarillo Crime Stoppers on Tuesday, February 9, 2021

