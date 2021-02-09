7 new COVID-19 cases in Gray County

By Tamlyn Cochran | February 9, 2021 at 2:39 PM CST - Updated February 9 at 2:39 PM

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are seven new cases of COVID-19 in Gray County.

The Texas Department of State Health Services notified Gray County and the City of Pampa of the new cases today. That brings the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 1,700.

The DSHS website shows an additional 270 probable cases in the county.

The state reports an estimated 1,743 recoveries and 48 deaths.

There are 89 estimated active cases.

There are 48,148 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 98

Briscoe County: 67

Carson County: 206

Castro County: 608

Childress County: 1,288

Collingsworth County: 178

Cottle County: 134

Dallam County: 942

Deaf Smith County: 2,604

Donley County: 147

Gray County: 1,700

Hall County: 293

Hansford County: 335

Hartley County: 677

Hemphill County: 473

Hutchinson County: 927

Lipscomb County: 246

Moore County: 1,872

Motley County: 34

Ochiltree County: 892

Oldham County: 94

Parmer County: 810

Potter County: 16,644

Randall County: 15,950

Roberts County: 50

Sherman County: 104

Swisher County: 372

Wheeler County: 403

Starting December 11, the DSHS is reporting probable cases of COVID-19 that have not yet been confirmed by a lab result. This means that some of the estimated recoveries for counties could exceed the number of total confirmed cases in the county.

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 47,408 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 109

Briscoe County: 133

Carson County: 309

Castro County: 794

Childress County: 1,246

Collingsworth County: 222

Cottle County: 178

Dallam County: 902

Deaf Smith County: 2,507

Donley County: 269

Gray County: 1,743

Hall County: 293

Hartley County: 627

Hansford County: 627

Hemphill County: 409

Hutchinson County: 1,171

Lipscomb County: 228

Motley County: 71

Moore County: 2,049

Ochiltree County: 921

Oldham County: 158

Parmer County: 1,072

Potter County: 15,467

Randall County: 14,708

Roberts County: 46

Sherman County: 106

Swisher County 649

Wheeler County: 394

There have also been 1,221 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 6

Briscoe County: 3

Carson County: 12

Castro County: 25

Childress County: 13

Collingsworth County: 8

Cottle County: 7

Dallam County: 9

Deaf Smith County: 62

Donley County: 11

Gray County: 48

Hall County: 14

Hansford County: 18

Hartley County: 9

Hemphill County 2

Hockley County: 94

Hutchinson County: 60

Lipscomb County: 11

Ochiltree County: 21

Oldham County: 2

Moore County: 60

Motley County: 7

Parmer County: 33

Potter County: 387

Randall County: 264

Roberts County: 1

Sherman County 11

Swisher County: 14

Wheeler County: 9

There are 3,880 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 395

Cimarron County: 123

Texas County: 3,362

There have been 3,724 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 369

Cimarron: 115

Texas County: 3,240

There have been 27 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 4

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 22

There have been 5,137 recoveries in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 3,588

Quay County: 287

Roosevelt County: 1,119

Union County: 45

There have been 122 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 61

Quay County: 8

Roosevelt County: 45

Union County: 8

