Louisiana State Police releases details, arrests Monroe-area troopers in excessive force investigation

State police said the July 2019 incident happened during a traffic stop on Interstate 20 in Ouachita Parish. The troopers involved were identified as Brown and Dickerson. LSP said they found suspected narcotics in the vehicle, placed the driver under arrest and then used “excessive and unjustifiable force” on the driver. LSP also reported that body cameras were deactivated and untruthful statements were given regarding the alleged resistance by the suspect.