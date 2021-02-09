‘It is really a great honor’: AISD student named All-State Choir for 4th year in a row

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Ethan Worsham is now part of the high-ranking musicians to qualify for Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) All-State music group.
“It’s like the highest honor you can have as a music student, “said Worsham. “Either in choir, orchestra or band.”
The Amarillo High School senior has earned All-State placement for mixed choir all four years of his high school career.
Only the top two percent of student musicians in Texas earn the All-State placement each year.
“It is really a great honor, it has brought me and my family a lot of joy,” said Worsham. “It’s just something I know I’ll be able to look on and be very proud of no matter how old I am, it will always be a very fun memory.”
Worsham and 13 other Amarillo ISD musicians were selected for this recognition following an audition and competition process.
“I was Ethan’s elementary school teacher from first grade to fourth grade and then I came up to the high school and he came up to the high school,” said Carolyn Terrell, choir director at Amarillo High School. “So then, I was his teacher from ninth grade to 12th grade, that’s fun.”
Terrell estimates it has been 25 years since a student from AHS has been a four-year All-State choir member.
“Back in the summer, they start learning the music, going to camps, choir camps and things like that to learn it and then you get music at each audition and is very difficult, very challenging music, usually beyond what you would learn in the classroom,” said Terrell. “One thing I think has helped Ethan a lot is that he has been humble enough to take instruction and apply that.”
The four-year all-stater says at times practicing music became a chore but when that happened he had to remind himself why he began this journey.
“Really look at the words, the lyrics, why the composer made this piece of art and it would really help me realize this isn’t just something I’m making for competition or title. It is to create art.”
Worsham is now preparing to go to college for musical theater, and hopes to be a role model for others like the ones he saw going through this process.
The highest-ranking musicians judged at the competitions qualify to be part of an All-State music group that in a regular year performs during a convention in San Antonio, but due to COVID-19, that won’t happen.
