Frigid temperatures on the way!

Our first wave of arctic air is in place with temps in the teens and 20s for lows Tuesday morning. Highs Tuesday afternoon will be tricky for the central panhandle and will depend on who sees the sunshine. Upper 60s and low 70s will be possible across the SW panhandle and eastern New Mexico but highs in the upper teens and low 20s will be likely for the NW part of our area. A second shot of very cold air comes in late Thursday with some of the coldest air in years.