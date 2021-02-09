Once again today we began with dreary conditions and freezing fog, but skies are clearing from the west. In western zones with more sunshine, highs are around 60 degrees, but eastern locations under the clouds are staying in the 20s and 30s. Similar conditions are expected yet again tomorrow and Thursday but a blast of very frigid Arctic air will surge in this weekend bringing the coldest air we have experienced in years.
Doppler Dave And The First Alert Team Are Gearing Up To Track A Brutal Arctic Blast
KFDA Noon Weather 2/09