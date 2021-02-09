Deputies commended for rescue of kidnapping victim in Cactus

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Sheriff’s deputies in Moore County are being recognized for the rescue of a victim who was kidnapped and assaulted inside a Cactus home.
Officials said officers from Cactus Police Department were sent to a home on a kidnapping call on January 18.
A short time later, deputies heard a description of the suspect and their vehicle over the radio. Deputies recognized the suspect as Janathan Saenz.
Officials said the deputies went to his residence and heard screaming and crying from within a trailer on the property.
The deputies said they heard what sounded like a physical confrontation happening in the room and that the female victim sounded like she was “in distress and pain.”
Deputies attempted to gain entry by knocking and announcing their presence. The suspect said a can of pepper spray had exploded inside the trailer and he would not open the door.
Deputies forced entry and “were unable to breathe”, according to officials.
Despite this, due to their “training and experience”, the deputies safely took the suspect into custody.
The female victim was found wrapped in a towel and stated she had been sprayed in the face with bear mace.
Sheriff Morgan W. Hightower honored the deputies today.
He said Sgt. Porras and Deputy Souvannkhily were able to identify the suspect, locate the home and intervene within minutes of the kidnapping.
“Both of these deputies exhibited great skills and bravery during this event. Without hesitation, both of these deputies sprang into action and prevented, what could have possibly been, a much worse situation,” wrote Sheriff Hightower. “Both of these deputies are a model of what every law enforcement officer in the country should be. I am proud to have them as members of the Moore County Sheriff’s Office, and I feel that the citizens are better served and protected because of them.”
