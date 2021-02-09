Colder air from the north is getting ready to set in as we go throughout this week, causing our temperatures to plummet. As we go through Tuesday, expect some early morning freezing fog clearing by mid-morning, with a very similar setup to Monday, 60s-70s in the southwest, 40s in Amarillo, then dropping into the 20s up north. Winds will be out of the southeast at about 15 mph. Now, as we go through this week, cold air is expected to set in and not leave as we head into the weekend, where overnight lows could drop below zero, meaning wind chills could drop to -10 to -20 degrees!