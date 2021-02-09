Amarillo hospitals have more beds available for severely ill due to decrease of flu patients

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The lack of flu cases this winter are helping provide more beds for severely ill patients in our hospitals.
One local doctor says during bad flu seasons, there were points where our larger hospitals wouldn’t be able to take in new severely ill patients.
“There were times during flu seasons, where the hospitals would go on diversion meaning that they can’t accept any critically new ill patients. They have to divert to other hospitals, during our bad flu seasons that would happen a few times every winter that we would have hospitals go on diversion like that,” said Dr. William Biggs, managing partner at the Amarillo Medical Specialists.
Dr. Biggs says the flu can force people to stay inside the hospital for weeks at a time, especially the high-risk patients.
For some hospitals, the thought of added flu patients with current COVID-19 patients was worrisome.
“This is something we worried about back in the summer you know, what is the flu season going to look like, what is our COVID going to look like during that season? So, we really worried about it as an organization,” said Jeff Barnhart, CEO for the Deaf Smith County Hospital District.
This flu season though, that worry has disappeared for the moment.
“Our flu numbers since October first which is the start of flu season have been non-existent,” said Barnhart.
Out of 509 patients who tested for the flu, only three have tested positive at Hereford Regional Medical Center.
The group at Amarillo Medical Specialists have 126 fewer flu cases than last year.
Influenza rates has definitely helped the hospitals out because they’ve really been under stress for a long time with lots of hospitalizations, so not having those influenza admissions has helped make room, so we can take good care of the people that have COVID-19 and the people that have all the other conditions that come up that are unrelated.
Barnhart thinks the COVID-19 precautions people have been taking have helped limit the spread of the flu.
“I can’t help but think the fact that we are wearing masks, we’re paying more attention to our hygiene, social distancing, trying to stay out of the way of coughs or sneezes. I don’t think that can do anything but help things,” said Barnhart.
