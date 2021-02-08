Tricky Week Ahead

Arctic air is working its way into the region, but how far is the question as of right now. That question will have major bearing on our forecasted highs, as said cold air will work in from the northeast. As of right now, the northeast will have highs down in the 30s, warming as you move southwest, roughly 50 in Amarillo, possible 70s to the far southwest. Now, if low level fog from this morning sticks around, we’ll likely see our highs drop down some, which will set the tone for the week to come, as we could see low teens for highs headed into the weekend.