Police say missing 10-year-old has been found safe

NEW IBERIA, La. (WAFB) - A 10-year-old girl who reported missing out of New Iberia late Sunday, Feb. 7 was found safe on the morning of Monday, Feb. 8, according to the New Iberia Police Department.
Authorities with the Louisiana State Police issued an Amber Alert for 10-year-old Jalisa Lassalle late Sunday.
Officials say she was located in St. Martin Parish and is currently being medically evaluated. One subject is in custody for her disappearance.
A man posted to Facebook Monday claiming that he found Lasalle and the suspect in a car near his sanitation route. The man claims he immediately called law enforcement.
Police have not yet commented on how the girl was found.
This is a developing story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.
