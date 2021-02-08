Good News with ‘Doppler’ Dave: Amarillo couple starts local Prayer Tree

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo couple is trying to bring some light to the community through the power of prayer.
At the intersection of 38th and Hayden, Gary and Rachel Stone started a prayer tree just a couple of weeks ago.
“Anybody is welcome to come by and leave a prayer request in the box, and we even provide some paper and pencil if you don’t have your own, and our family comes out once a day, and we gather up as a family and we pray over those. and then every Sunday at 5:30, anybody is invited to come meet us at the tree, and we will join up in prayer together,” says Rachel Stone.
“My husband and I had been trying to think of ways just to shine some light particularly in our neighborhood, but really just in the community. There’s so much sadness and darkness and negativity going on with COVID and politics that we just wanted to think of something that we could do.”
“So we prayed about it, and we thought well we can pray for people, we’re getting quite a bit, and it’s definitely drawn some attention, I think you know people for each ribbon we have on here, we have a prayer request, so we take the time to do that,” said Gary Stone.
The idea is simple, and the goal of the prayer tree idea is simple, bring a little hope to others. We know that we can’t solve everything and fix everything for everybody but we do believe that in the name of Jesus we can shine a light and make a difference.
Sometimes people just don’t know where to go when they need help, they can always go to the prayer tree, that’s some good news.
