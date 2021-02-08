Doppler Dave Expects It To Get Colder As The Week Goes On

The edge of a damp and cold air mass lies across our region today and is creating a wide variety of weather. In western areas where the sun has been out, highs are in the 60s while temps are stuck in the 20s under the clouds in eastern counties. Temps are in the 40s around Amarillo. Low clouds and freezing fog will invade once again tonight and we will repeat the temperature range set up again tomorrow with warm weather in western areas, cold in eastern locations, and Amarillo in the 40s.