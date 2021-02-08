Sitdown with Sod Poodles General Manager Tony Ensor

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Before the Sod Poodles take the field in 2021 there are other events coming to Hodgetown.
In addition to concerts and some high school baseball games the stadium will also host a few college baseball games. The first baseball game to be played at Hodgetown in 2021 will be Oklahoma Panhandle State University facing the University of the Southwest on Feb. 20-21.
Many high school baseball players in the Panhandle will also be able to take advantage of the Minor League Baseball field in the Randy Keller Tournament from March 11-13. All Amarillo ISD schools, as well as Dumas High School, Canyon High School, and Perryton High School will participate in the tournament.
Pampa High School and Tulia High School will also have the opportunity to use the ballpark on March 19.
The home of the Sod Poodles is also set to host the ‘Red Dirt Rivalry’ game between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and Oklahoma Sooners baseball teams.
The non-conference baseball matchup is set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 20.
