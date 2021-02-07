Take a look inside NewsChannel 10’s new storm chase vehicle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Severe weather season is nearly upon us, and the First Alert Weather Team is gearing up for it.
Up to now, when we were on a chase, we’d have to take our car to wherever we were going, stop then set up a camera, then set up a stream so we could share live pictures with you at home so you could be aware of what’s going on.
That got us thinking here at NewsChannel10, “What if we could take this set up, and make it 100% mobile?”
Well, that’s where our new Weather Atlas comes in. You get the capability of capturing video, but it travels with you down the highway, and best of all, requires little to no set up time.
Now, you’ve already seen the Weather Atlas in action, Doppler Dave took it out to show you icy road conditions after a big snow event.
So what makes this high definition streaming possible?
In the past, if you wanted to stream live video from the scene, you’d have to take the big-rig out, spend the time setting up all the equipment, connecting your cameras and making a few phone calls back to the station just to get a live picture.
These days, it’s a lot less cumbersome and time consuming. All you have to do is plug in the camera, or in our case the Weather Atlas, and turn it on.
So what do you get when you put the most experienced weather team, the latest in high definition streaming technology and a new, one-of-a-kind car all together?
Well you’ll get the best severe weather coverage in the Panhandle and surrounding areas.
The First Alert Weather Team is equipped and ready for storm chasing season, so keep an eye out for the Weather Atlas when things get rough out there, because we’ll be there, bringing you every angle you need.
