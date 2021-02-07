SUPER BOWL LV: Buccaneers lead Chiefs 31-9 into 4th Q

TAMPA BAY, FL (KCBD) - The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are squaring off Sunday night at Raymond James Stadium after a wild 2020 season.
Kansas City catches a break with a bad snap by Tampa Bay. Buccaneers will settle for a field goal. Score is now 31-9 with 2:46 left in the third quarter #SuperBowl— Ronald Clark KCBD (@JournalistClark) February 8, 2021
Things go from bad to worse, Patrick Mahomes is sacked on one play then picked off on the next #SuperBowl— Ronald Clark KCBD (@JournalistClark) February 8, 2021
The run defense continues to be a weakness for Kansas City and Fournette breaks out for a 27 yard TD run. Tampa Bay up 28-9 with 7:45 in the 3rd quarter #SuperBowl— Ronald Clark KCBD (@JournalistClark) February 8, 2021
Butker hits it. Kansas City cuts the lead to 21-9 #SuperBowl— Ronald Clark KCBD (@JournalistClark) February 8, 2021
At the half, Kansas City has 124 yards compared to Tampa’s 194 yards. In the QB battle Mahomes is (9/19) for 67 yds, while Brady is (16/20) for 140 yds and 3 tds #SuperBowl— Ronald Clark KCBD (@JournalistClark) February 8, 2021
Touchdown Buccaneers! This time Brady connects with Antonio Brown and now Tampa Bay's lead is 21-6 #SuperBowl— Ronald Clark KCBD (@JournalistClark) February 8, 2021
13 seconds remaining till halftime and Tom Brady and Tampa Bay are back in the red zone #SuperBowl— Ronald Clark KCBD (@JournalistClark) February 8, 2021
It's raining flags in the secondary again. Gotta imagine there's going to be a long talk in the locker room with Kansas City's secondary at halftime— Ronald Clark KCBD (@JournalistClark) February 8, 2021
Mahomes and Kelce getting things going for Kansas City after Tampa scored twice with the Brady-Gronk connection. It's a game of tight ends #SuperBowl— Ronald Clark KCBD (@JournalistClark) February 8, 2021
Penalties in the secondary continue to hurt the Chiefs and the Buccaneers are back in the end zone. Brady finds Gronk for his second TD of the game. Tampa Bay leading 14-3 with 6:05 left in the second quarter #SuperBowl— Ronald Clark KCBD (@JournalistClark) February 8, 2021
Travis Kelce drops the pass on 3rd down, and Kansas City will punt— Ronald Clark KCBD (@JournalistClark) February 8, 2021
The play stands, Chiefs take over on the one yard line— Ronald Clark KCBD (@JournalistClark) February 8, 2021
Huge goal line stand for Kansas City if the play stands. The tandem of Ronald Jones and Leonard Fournette has been causing a lot of trouble already. Tampa has rushed for 59 yards on 11 carries so far #SuperBowl— Ronald Clark KCBD (@JournalistClark) February 8, 2021
The ref signals the Chiefs got the stop, but the play will be reviewed.— Ronald Clark KCBD (@JournalistClark) February 8, 2021
Ronald Jones stood up on the goal line and here we go! Tampa going on 4th and goal— Ronald Clark KCBD (@JournalistClark) February 8, 2021
Tampa Bay's rushing attack is causing trouble for Kansas City's defense and now Brady finds Mike Evans and the Buccaneers are rolling. Tampa back in the red zone with 12:25 in the second— Ronald Clark KCBD (@JournalistClark) February 8, 2021
One quarter down and Tampa Bay leads Kansas City 7-3. https://t.co/ygR4hGt615— Ronald Clark KCBD (@JournalistClark) February 8, 2021
Tom Brady linking up with his pal Gronk, and Tampa Bay has the first touchdown of the game on a screen pass. Buccaneers take the lead 7-3 with 37 seconds remaining in the 1st quarter #SuperBowl— Ronald Clark KCBD (@JournalistClark) February 8, 2021
Costly penalty in the secondary and Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are taking advantage of it. Tampa Bay now moving closer into the red zone #SuperBowl— Ronald Clark KCBD (@JournalistClark) February 8, 2021
And Harrison Butker drills a 49 yard field goal. Chiefs get on the board first 3-0 #SuperBowl #RunItBack— Ronald Clark KCBD (@JournalistClark) February 8, 2021
Mahomes under pressure again, looks for the end zone but the pass is incomplete. Kansas City field goal unit out on the field— Ronald Clark KCBD (@JournalistClark) February 8, 2021
Mahomes nearly picked off as Tampa Bay's pressure gets to him— Ronald Clark KCBD (@JournalistClark) February 7, 2021
Mahomes has already rushed three times for 24 yards. Tampa's secondary has played solid so far— Ronald Clark KCBD (@JournalistClark) February 7, 2021
Chiefs defensive line getting a good push there and Frank Clark records the sack forcing another punt #SuperBowl #RunItBack— Ronald Clark KCBD (@JournalistClark) February 7, 2021
Mahomes nearly misses a home run ball and now the Chiefs punt it away— Ronald Clark KCBD (@JournalistClark) February 7, 2021
Mahomes showing off his mobility earlier and picks up the first on third down— Ronald Clark KCBD (@JournalistClark) February 7, 2021
Mecole Hardman let's it bounce and Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City offense will take over inside their own 40— Ronald Clark KCBD (@JournalistClark) February 7, 2021
Tampa Bay goes three and out on their opening drive #SuperBowl #WreckEm— Ronald Clark KCBD (@JournalistClark) February 7, 2021
Kansas City has won the toss and will kick to start the game #SuperBowl👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿— Ronald Clark KCBD (@JournalistClark) February 7, 2021
Patrick Mahomes' dogs Steel and Silver are ready for the Super Bowl
Patrick Mahomes has come a long way from his days playing for the Texas Tech Red Raiders.
The game's most electric QB takes center stage (again) tonight.
Leave a legacy, @PatrickMahomes
Patrick Mahomes has arrived at the Stadium in Tampa.
History will be made as Sarah Thomas takes the field as the down judge tonight becoming the first female to officiate a Super Bowl.
Made by a Jacqi Bling of Sweetwater, Patrick Mahomes mom will be wearing her QB Producer jersey at the Super Bowl today
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers enter as the first team in Super Bowl history to play for the championship at their home stadium, while Mahomes and the Chiefs are attempting to be the first back-to-back champions in nearly two decades.
Tom Brady is looking to capture his seventh Super Bowl ring while Patrick Mahomes looks to win his second championship on two years.
The Buccaneers are coming into the game with a 14-5 record after beating the Green Bay Packers 31-26 in the NFC Championship game.
The Kansas City Chiefs enter the Super Bowl with and overall record of 16-2 after beating the Buffalo Bills 38-24 to win the AFC Championship.
Super Bowl LV is scheduled to kick off at 5:30 p.m. Lubbock time.
