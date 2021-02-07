Exclusive look at the new FirstBank Southwest Tower apartments in downtown Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One of Amarillo’s most recognized landmarks will soon offer apartment living in downtown.
The horizon of apartment life in downtown is changing as units on the 10th and 11th floor become available in the FirstBank South West Tower, the tallest building between Dallas and Denver
For almost 50 years, the building has stood as the focal point for the Amarillo skyline. By the end of this summer, 14 brand-new apartments will be available for lease.
Adding residential units is a core goal for redeveloping downtown.
“What we wanted to create was high-end living, you know here in Amarillo. Having downtown residential is just one of the catalyst projects that Amarillo needs. We’ve checked so many catalyst projects off the list, it’s one of a few left on the list,” said Aaron Emerson, leasing agent for the building and owner/broker at Gaut Whittenburg Emerson.
Emerson says since the owners of the tower bought it back in 2008, they have extensively refurbished the building, which will still largely have commercial tenants.
“The biggest obstacle is converting an office building to residential is the cost. You know, it costs a lot of money to do it compared to just building nice new office space. The items that are so costly are infrastructure,” said Emerson.
Living in these apartments, you are going to get access to the highest point in Amarillo at the Amarillo Club on the 30th and 31st floor of the Tower.
Other features residents will have access to will be a gym, a yoga studio, a coffee shop, covered parking, 24/7 security guard service, a full-service bank, on site engineers and management and much more.
Each unit is individually climate controlled.
“Most of the apartment will be controlled by a system that the tenant has control over and it’s separate from the building. So, it’ll run 24 hours a day when the building may shut off at you know, 7:00 p.m.,” said Emerson.
Emerson said he believes the people who will be interested in these apartments will be business professionals, empty nesters and possibly local businesses for corporate apartments.
The price range for a one bedroom apartment will be $1,975 a month and $2,975 for a two bedroom.
Emerson also says they are still finalizing some details and there has already been notable interest from people. He suggests contacting Gaut, Whittenburg, Emerson Commercial Real Estate for more information.
