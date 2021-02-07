Brady and Mahomes motivate Special Olympic athletes to break barriers.

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Two of this year’s Super Bowl quarterbacks are motivating our Special Olympics athletes to break barriers.
Back to back Super Bowl appearances, league MVP and multiple broken records are on Patrick Mahomes’s resume.
What’s not talked about enough are his leadership abilities, which have motivated one local special Olympics basketball star.
“He’s a good person, he’s a role model for that team, he makes sure that every player gets the ball on the team,” said Blake Bagwell, Panhandle Special Olympics basketball player.
That’s just the type of team player Blake tries to be for his basketball team, attempting to get the ball to every player on the court.
“He motivates me to be a better person overall and makes good decisions on and off the field,” said Bagwell.
Off the basketball court, Blake tries to always spread a positive attitude to everyone he’s around, something he says Mahomes does for our Texas community.
That contagious mindset he has everyday sheds on WT’s football team when he helps out the coaching staff early in the morning.
“Even if I’m not having a good day or something, I just have a wonderful attitude overall, it makes everybody happy that way,” said Bagwell.
From Patrick Mahomes motivating one athlete to be a better leader on and off the basketball court, to the six time champ Tom Brady pushing another to be the first female in flag football panhandle Special Olympics history to play quarterback.
“I have complemented showing other girls don’t be afraid to be quarterback and when I very first started being the first one everyone was just like kind of scared, nervous, but I was like, I can do it, I can show them that any girl can play this sport,” said Elizabeth Campbell, quarterback for the Panhandle Special Olympics flag football team.
Campbell and Brady even share the same game face, but what Campbell likes most about Brady is how he’s silenced doubters his entire career.
Whether that was being picked late in the draft or critics saying he couldn’t lead a new team to the mountain top, he’s proved them wrong.
Campbell writes down all of his quotes throughout his career to inspire herself.
“I always write down all of his messages down and I keep them in a little book for myself,” said Campbell.
Those messages inspire her to go out on the field and prove people wrong.
“There like you can’t play, wait till you see it and there like oh wow, there eyes get big and there mouth is like, she just did that,” said Campbell.
