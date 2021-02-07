Area COVID-19 report for Sunday, Feb. 7

By KFDA Digital | February 7, 2021 at 4:24 PM CST - Updated February 7 at 7:11 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are 7,197 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 4,786

Quay County: 403

Roosevelt County: 1,796

Union County: 212

There have been 5,124 recoveries in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 3,581

Quay County: 282

Roosevelt County: 1,118

Union County: 45

There have been 122 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 61

Quay County: 8

Roosevelt County: 45

Union County: 8

There are 3,880 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 395

Cimarron County: 123

Texas County: 3,362

There have been 3,724 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 369

Cimarron: 115

Texas County: 3,240

There have been 27 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 4

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 22

There are 2,037 active cases of COVID-19 in the Amarillo area.

The report shows 59 new cases, 129 recoveries and 12 deaths.

The report shows one death in Potter County and 11 in Randall County.

The city will release their next report on Monday.

There are now 16,608 total confirmed cases in Potter County and 15,911 in Randall County.

29,8484 people have recovered and 634 have died.

There are 16 pending tests.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is 10.46%.

There are 48,050 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 98

Briscoe County: 67

Carson County: 206

Castro County: 608

Childress County: 1,288

Collingsworth County: 178

Cottle County: 134

Dallam County: 942

Deaf Smith County: 2,601

Donley County: 147

Gray County: 1,680

Hall County: 293

Hansford County: 335

Hartley County: 677

Hemphill County: 473

Hutchinson County: 927

Lipscomb County: 246

Moore County: 1,872

Motley County: 34

Ochiltree County: 892

Oldham County: 94

Parmer County: 810

Potter County: 16,608

Randall County: 15,911

Roberts County: 50

Sherman County: 104

Swisher County: 372

Wheeler County: 403

Starting December 11, the DSHS is reporting probable cases of COVID-19 that have not yet been confirmed by a lab result. This means that some of the estimated recoveries for counties could exceed the number of total confirmed cases in the county.

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 47,061 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 109

Briscoe County: 133

Carson County: 309

Castro County: 794

Childress County: 1,246

Collingsworth County: 222

Cottle County: 178

Dallam County: 902

Deaf Smith County: 2,507

Donley County: 269

Gray County: 1,723

Hall County: 293

Hartley County: 627

Hansford County: 627

Hemphill County: 409

Hutchinson County: 1,171

Lipscomb County: 228

Motley County: 71

Moore County: 2,049

Ochiltree County: 921

Oldham County: 158

Parmer County: 1,072

Potter County: 15,336

Randall County: 14,512

Roberts County: 46

Sherman County: 106

Swisher County 649

Wheeler County: 394

There have also been 1,203 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 6

Briscoe County: 3

Carson County: 12

Castro County: 25

Childress County: 13

Collingsworth County: 8

Cottle County: 7

Dallam County: 9

Deaf Smith County: 62

Donley County: 11

Gray County: 47

Hall County: 14

Hansford County: 18

Hartley County: 9

Hemphill County 2

Hockley County: 94

Hutchinson County: 60

Lipscomb County: 11

Ochiltree County: 21

Oldham County: 2

Moore County: 60

Motley County: 7

Parmer County: 33

Potter County: 380

Randall County: 254

Roberts County: 1

Sherman County 11

Swisher County: 14

Wheeler County: 9

