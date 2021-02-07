Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week.
Watch for various lane closures on I-27 in both directions Rockwell Road to the downtown interchange for bridge maintenance.
There will be various lane closures on the westbound I-40 frontage road from Pullman Road to Whitaker Road for patching repairs.
Watch for various lane closures on I-40 in both directions from Westline Road to Adkisson Road for concrete work.
All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.
Source: Texas Department of Transportation
