Amarillo area lane closures

Amarillo area lane closures
By KFDA Digital | February 7, 2021 at 4:30 PM CST - Updated February 7 at 5:01 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week.

Watch for various lane closures on I-27 in both directions Rockwell Road to the downtown interchange for bridge maintenance.

There will be various lane closures on the westbound I-40 frontage road from Pullman Road to Whitaker Road for patching repairs.

Watch for various lane closures on I-40 in both directions from Westline Road to Adkisson Road for concrete work.

All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.

Source: Texas Department of Transportation

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.