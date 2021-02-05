Weekend outlook

We will see another nice but chilly night with light winds and temps down in the upper 20s. Early Saturday morning a strong cold front will move into the region with northerly winds of 20-30 mph making for a cooler afternoon and highs in the 40s to the north and 50s in the central and southern panhandle. Sunday will be a great day with sunny skies and highs back into the mid to upper 60s. Starting Monday an arctic airmass will invade the panhandles bringing the coldest air of the season and much of next week will struggle to get above freezing. Some mornings will have temps in the single digits with wind chills below 0°!