Tucumcari police warning residents of a seized-vehicle scam

TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KFDA) - The Tucumcari Police Department wants you to be aware of phone scam that is circulating in the area.
Residents are receiving phone calls, informing to the listener that their vehicle has been seized by law enforcement in another state.
The caller claims the vehicle is loaded with hundreds of pounds of narcotics and money must be sent to clear the name.
If hung up, another caller will call back and threaten arrest.
The second caller ID shows up as (575) 461-2160.
Tucumcari police warns that this is a spoof and not law enforcement.
