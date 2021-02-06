Hutchinson County makes multiple suspect arrests involved in drug possession

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Department made multiple arrests this week involving drug possessions.
Around, 10:00 p.m., HSCO Deputies made contact with a wanted man at a Walmart parking lot.
38-year-old Donnie Hayward Carter had an outstanding warrant out of his County.
During the contact, the deputies found that Carter was in possession of methamphetamine.
Donnie Hayward Carter was arrested.
Carter was booked into the Hutchinson County jail and charged with Felony Possession of a controlled substance and an outstanding warrant out of his County.
On Wednesday, Feb. 3, Hutchinson police located illegal narcotics during a traffic stop on State Highway 136.
Around 1:25 p.m., officials stopped a white Chevy Tahoe that was going eastbound on SH 136 for a traffic violation.
During the traffic stop, a white substance was found by the deputy that was later identified as cocaine.
31-year-old Roger Anthoney Saldivar was arrested and charged for Possession of a controlled substance.
Saldivar was booked into Hutchinson County Jail.
On Tuesday, Feb. 2, Hutchinson police with assistance of the Department of Public Safety K-9 seized illegal narcotics during a traffic stop in Borger.
Around, 10:05 p.m., officials stopped a 2002 black Cadillac Escalade that was traveling eastbound on 6th street Borger, for a traffic violation.
During the course of the stop, HCSO Deputy had requested assistance from the DPS K-9 trooper, and later discovered illegal narcotics.
23-year-old Lashaedra Rochelle Coleman was arrested and charged with Felony Possession of a controlled substance.
Coleman was booked into the Hutchinson County Jail.
