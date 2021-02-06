Amarillo pizzerias prepare for Super Bowl Sunday, possibly busiest day ever

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo pizzerias are preparing for what could be their busiest day ever.
Pizza places typically see an increase in business on game days, but this year with more people staying at home to watch the big game, many are expecting to see a spike in business possibly never seen before.
“It’s more than we’ve ever seen. It’s around three times more than what we usually do, especially since March of last year,” said Katie Green, general manager at La Bella Pizza Hillside.
La Bella Pizza on Hillside has experienced an increase of business due to the pandemic.
Sunday, that increase will be mixed with what is typically pizza places busiest day of the year.
“Super Bowl Sunday is actually our busiest day of the year. We run crazy numbers anyway. I can’t even imagine what this Sunday is going to look like for us,” said Green.
To prepare, staff at La Bella is working hard today and tomorrow to be ready for the anticipated spike in business.
“We’re doing the triple amount of prep that we would normally do for a regular football game,” said Green.
575 Pizzeria is also expecting a boost in business.
“Looking for a big, big surge tomorrow,” said Michael Roberson, general manager at 575 Pizzeria off of Hillside.
However, not in the way you would expect.
The pizzeria is closed on Sunday but is selling ‘take and bake’ pizzas.
An item they’re already seeing be highly requested.
Just like others, they’re preparing for the surge.
“Extra dough, cutting some extra vegetables and stuff. Just being ready for that extra line of ordering coming through,” said Roberson.
For 575 Pizzeria, the ‘take and bake’ option is a win-win for both customers and staff.
“Although we like the place, we like to be home and watch the game ourselves. We’ll put in a little extra work this weekend and hopefully people can enjoy our pizzas at home while we as well enjoy our time there,” said Roberson.
It could also save you some time.
“During the weekends, our to-go orders get up to two hours when we’re really busy. With the ‘take and bake’ option we can have those ready in 20 to 30 minutes,” said Roberson.
Preparation at both restaurants will continue into tomorrow.
Both places are encouraging people to call in and order ahead.
