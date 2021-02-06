Amarillo grocery stores add Patrick Mahomes as MVP

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Patrick Mahomes is turning out to be an MVP at some of our local grocery stores.
The Store Manager at a local United says the rush of super bowl shoppers normally come in the Saturday afternoon before the big game.
That rush though has already started.
“I feel like we got a full day ahead,” said Fernando Noriega, store director at a local United.
Noriega believes that is because more casual football fans want to be involved with the super bowl this year only because Mahomes’s local ties to the community.
He believes the current capacity of the store is like when the Cowboys go to the Super Bowl.
“Hey it’s Patrick Mahomes playing in the Super Bowl and we want to support him, and we’re going to get some folks together and really enjoy this, and I think him alone is driving the buzz and the folks coming through the doors,” said Noriega.
With Mahomes born and raised in Texas and playing college only a couple of hours away from Amarillo, staff say it feels like Mahomes he is one of their own, and they’re going out of their way to support him.
“He’s kind of a celebrity to us, because he’s from Lubbock, so I would say with him going as far as he has, I would say he has for sure brought in a lot more sales and it’s almost like we can be proud that one of our own is in the NFL and going so far,” said Shalea Ausbrooks, bakery manager at a local United.
From chips, to barbecue items, to drinks and even sweets inside the bakery, staff expect sales to be up.
Normally the bakeries inside our local United’s will have desserts with the shape of each team’s logo or a football leading up the Super Bowl, but this year they decided to try something different.
Putting the face of Patrick Mahomes on one of their cakes, and so far, it has been one of their top sellers.
“We are typically busy on Super Bowl Sunday, but with him being in the playoffs, people recognize him and their more apt to buy things since they feel like they know him,” said Ausbrooks.
Ausbrooks says any other items with the number 15 on it are selling right away. total bakery sales are also up three percent.
“It’s kind of crazy to think that one person can do that, this guy is doing it and we’ve never really had that opportunity to feel that before, but i’ll tell you as successful as he’s been and if he continues to do what he does, it’s just gonna make us continue to be successful because we’re going to continue to be busy and sell so many items because his names associated with the super bowl,” said Noriega.
