Amarillo Flower shops experience steady growth in business during pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Flower shops in Amarillo are seeing a steady growth in business, and according to owners it’s all due to people wanting to brighten up their homes or someone else’s day.
“People are not getting out, they’re not able to go to dinner and things like that,” said Tonya Freeman, owner of Freeman’s Flowers. “They want to express birthdays, get well, sympathy and send something to the home.”
Jeff Moore placed today an order of flowers for his wife.
This time the reason is their 21-year anniversary, but three months ago “My wife was at the hospital for COVID,” said Moore. “I picked up some flowers for her and had them deliver upstairs.”
He has been a customer at Freeman’s Flowers for 20 years now and says flowers always make his wife happy.
“I just like the smile on her face,” said Moore.
He’s not the only one seeking to cheer someone up with flowers, flower shops in Amarillo are seeing a steady boost in sales.
“I think they are a god’s gift to us,” said Mary Ruth Albracht, owner of Scott’s Flowers.
Albracht says business has increase 15 percent over the last few months.
“We had so many COVID funerals,” said Albracht. “We had so many people that just want to say I love you to someone and brighten their day and cheer them up, so they’ll send a flower.”
Although there’s been a boost in sales, the pandemic has also impacted supply and prices.
“Growers have cut way back, so they’ve increased the prices but they’re still available,” said Albracht.
“California production has been a little low but mostly, the South Americans are all caught up,” said Freeman.
Other flowers that have been hard to find are roses and lilies.
Both stores are now preparing for what they expect to be a busy Valentine’s Day and recommend everyone, especially men not to wait until the last minute.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.