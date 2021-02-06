Health professionals see many COVID-19 patients experiencing blood clotting issues

“Anything I’ve read so far is that there’s like a 30 some percent increase in patients that are in the ICU. But they’re not exactly sure why the clotting happens, just that they’re a higher risk of it. They’re not positive yet, they’re still doing a lot of studies on the immune system and whether that increase in immune reactivity is what causes the blood clots or if it’s related to other symptoms of COVID or having the virus itself, compared to just the overactive immune response,” said Kari Lopez, professional tutor for Medical Laboratory Technology program at Amarillo College.